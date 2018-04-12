Washington (CNN) Then-President Barack Obama reassured then-FBI Director James Comey of his support after the 2016 election during a private meeting in the Oval Office, Comey writes in his upcoming book, according to The Washington Post.

Comey recalls that during the meeting, in late November 2016, Obama told him, "I picked you to be FBI director because of your integrity and your ability. I want you to know that nothing -- nothing -- has happened in the last year to change my view," the Post reports.

Comey had been widely criticized for his handling of Hillary Clinton's email server investigation when he announced just before the presidential election that the FBI was reopening the probe. In the days leading up the election, he announced there were no new developments, but Clinton has said Comey's actions contributed to her loss.

"He, I think, forever changed history," Clinton said about Comey in an interview about her memoir with CNN's Anderson Cooper in September 2017.

Additionally, The New York Times reported that Comey writes in his book that his handling of the email probe could have been affected by the general assumption that Clinton would win the election.

