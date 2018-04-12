Meet 'Iron Stache,' the Democrat running to replace Paul Ryan in Wisconsin

(CNN) Randy Bryce, a mustache-clad iron worker who is known for his nickname "Iron Stache," has drawn national attention for his pointed attacks on House Speaker Paul Ryan, who he was hoping to unseat in November's election.

But with Ryan announcing on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election, Bryce is now the most high-profile Democratic candidate in an open race in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District -- a district national Democrats have targeted as a potential pickup in the midterms.

"The mission was to repeal and replace Paul Ryan with a working person. Obviously, we've been able to push him out ... but there's still a lot of work to do," Bryce, a Latino, a veteran and cancer survivor, said in a phone interview with CNN. "We're going to face the same kind of money machine that's going to come in place and try to prop up whoever is the Republican nominee." (Kevin Seifert, Executive Director of Team Ryan, called claims that Democrats had anything to do with Ryan's decision "laughable.")

Bryce has raised $4.75 million since launching his campaign in June 2017, according to the campaign. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included Bryce and the district on its "Red to Blue" campaign program -- a list of seats Democrats believe they have the best chance of flipping in 2018.

After Ryan's retirement announcement, CNN moved the seat in its race ratings from Likely Republican to Lean Republican.

Read More