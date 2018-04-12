Breaking News

Official: Trump expected to pardon Scooter Libby

By Pamela Brown and Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 10:41 PM ET, Thu April 12, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Lewis "Scooter" Libby, senior vice president of the Hudson Institute and former chief of Staff of former Vice President Dick Cheney, speaks during a discussion at the Hudson Institute March 29, 2011 in Washington, DC. The Hudson Institute hosted a discussion on "The Rumsfeld Era at the Pentagon: Inside Perspectives." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump is expected to grant a pardon to Scooter Libby, who was the chief of staff to then-Vice President Dick Cheney, a White House official said.

Libby had been convicted of perjury in the investigation into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.
President George W. Bush had commuted the sentence but would not grant a pardon.
News of the expected pardon was previously reported by ABC News.
    Trump used his pardon authority last year when he pardoned Joe Arpaio, a controversial sheriff in Arizona who had been convicted of criminal contempt related to his hard-line tactics going after undocumented immigrants.
    In the first pardon, Trump did not follow his predecessors' practice of consulting with lawyers at the Justice Department before announcing his decision.

    CNN's Daniella Diaz and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.