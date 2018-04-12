Mike Pompeo's totally nonsensical answer about his meeting with Donald Trump

(CNN) Early in Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing as Secretary of State on Thursday, this exchange happened between the current CIA director and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez regarding a reported meeting in March 2017 between President Donald Trump, Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats:

Menendez: "What did President Trump say to you and Director Coats in that meeting?

Pompeo: Senator, I'm not gonna talk about the conversations with the President I had. I think -- I think it's in this setting appropriate for a President to have an opportunity to talk with his senior leaders. I'll do that throughout the day. But I will tell you this, the article's suggestion that he asked me to do anything that was improper is false.

Menendez: Did he ask you to do anything as it relates to that investigation?

Pompeo: Senator, I don't recall I don't recall what he asked me that day precisely, but I have to tell you, I'm with the president an awful lot. He's never asked me to do anything that I considered remotely improper."

