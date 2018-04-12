Breaking News

NYPost: Comey book alleges Trump asked him to disprove 'golden showers thing'

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Thu April 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump and Comey's ups and downs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in his unreleased book that President Donald Trump asked him to look into one of the most infamous allegations in a dossier of claims about Trump and Russia, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The Post said it obtained a copy of the book, and that in the book, Comey wrote that Trump wanted him to prove the allegation was false in part to prove its falsehood to his wife, first lady Melania Trump.
"He brought up what he called the 'golden showers thing,'" the Post quotes Comey as writing.
The dossier was commissioned as opposition research by political opponents of then-candidate Trump and compiled by a former British intelligence agent.
    Portions of the dossier remain unconfirmed.
    Read More
    The book reportedly continues, "It bothered him if there was 'even a one percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true. ... He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn't possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him."
    According to the Post report, Comey recalled the interaction occurred at the same dinner where he said Trump asked for his "loyalty," which Trump has denied.