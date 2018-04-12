Washington (CNN) The Senate is set to vote on Andrew Wheeler to be the number two official at the Environmental Protection Agency amid ethics concerns plaguing EPA chief Scott Pruitt and calls from Democrats for him to resign.

If Pruitt left, it could fall to Wheeler to run the agency until a new administrator is confirmed.

Two GOP leadership aides told CNN they expected Wheeler to be approved, which would make him the latest appointee at the agency with close ties to the energy industry.

His firm's clients include Murray Energy, which bills itself as "the largest coal mining company in America."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, blasted Wheeler as "a former industry lobbyist who has worked on behalf of big polluters and climate change deniers. He has spent years working to undermine or lobby against the environmental protections he may soon oversee."

