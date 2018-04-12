Trump's Syria strategy: no strategy at all

US Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, is a member of the House Foreign Affairs and House Judiciary Committees. Lieu, who is an assistant whip for the Democratic Caucus, served on active duty in the air force and is a colonel in the Air Force Reserves. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The President's strategy toward Syria has two critical defects. First, there is no strategy. Second, President Trump has never sought congressional authorization for use of force in Syria -- something that many have argued made his previous missile attack against Bashar al-Assad unconstitutional and makes any future unauthorized plans precarious at best. This is no way to deal with a complicated and deadly conflict that could spin out of control, especially if the United States intentionally or inadvertently engages Russia's military.

"Bomb now, ask questions later" is not a winning strategy. It's also unconstitutional. Without an Authorization for Use of Military Force by Congress, President Trump does not have the authority to launch missiles, conduct airstrikes or use ground forces against Assad's regime.

Even though there is broad, bipartisan agreement that those responsible for these crimes against humanity should be held responsible, President Trump appears uninterested in fulfilling his obligation to Congress and the American people. Indeed, an unwillingness to work with Congress is about the only strategy we've seen from this administration.

We know that Russia, Iran and the Assad regime are willing to go to great lengths to protect their interests. Russia has stated they will defend Assad. The President in response threatened Russia, tweeting "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready, Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Any US strike on Syria risks engaging the Russian military. And unlike Syria, Russia is one of a few countries that could annihilate the United States with nuclear weapons.

I served on active duty. I understand that the use of force is sometimes necessary. However, it is only effective when used as part of a comprehensive plan to achieve a specific end-state. The brave men and women in our military deserve to know that any use of force is ordered as a part of a broader strategy and that it comports with the Constitution.

President Trump needs to demonstrate that he takes his responsibilities seriously. To do so, he must present Congress with a legitimate strategy on Syria and seek congressional approval before any military strikes. Until then, a lack of strategy in Syria will continue to be a matter of life or death.