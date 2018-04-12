Benjamin Crump is a civil rights attorney and advocate known for his work representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Danny Ray Thomas and others, and is the founder and principal of Ben Crump Law. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) If you are mentally ill and black, you already have two strikes against you if you come into contact with law enforcement. In fact, one in four victims of a police shooting have signs of mental illness, according to The Washington Post's police shooting database. And the unrelenting spate of police shootings of unarmed black men that dominates the national news demonstrates the dangers of being black.

Police officers shot and killed Saheed Vassel, a black man well known (even among police) as someone who lived with mental illness, on a Brooklyn street corner when they mistook a metal pipe that he was holding for a gun. Days before the shooting came, a new US Supreme Court decision was made that stunned civil rights advocates and revealed a third strike: the unwillingness of our justice system to hold police accountable.

The court ruled in favor of an Arizona officer who shot a woman with a history of mental illness.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent that the court's recent decision was not only wrong, but it tells law enforcement that officers "can shoot first and think later, and it tells the public that palpably unreasonable conduct will go unpunished.''

Sotomayor, who was joined in the dissent by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, warned that the doctrine of limited immunity for police is being used as "an absolute shield for law enforcement officers.''