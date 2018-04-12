Our students fueled the civil rights movement. This is what's next

Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., is the president of Spelman College. David A. Thomas, Ph.D., is the president of Morehouse College. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Spelman College alumna Alice Walker once said that the most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any.

We, the presidents of two of the country's leading historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), have chosen to own the power of education to address a major problem in this country -- sexual misconduct and assault. As academic leaders, we believe that in a world in which such behavior is rampant, real change must come from a culture shift in our nation, and that shift has to begin with meaningful change on our college campuses.

Mary Schmidt Campbell

David A. Thomas

An important step toward change began shortly after Dr. Thomas took office as Morehouse College's 12th president on Jan. 1, 2018. We met personally to discuss the issue of building healthy communities. We then convened the first-ever president-led joint conversation among a group of faculty, staff and administrative leaders, challenging them to develop model communities of respect across both campuses that could prove to be a national example of cooperation in higher education.

The inaugural event, which was attended by the student affairs directors of the colleges, provosts, faculty, the Title IX coordinators and the general counsels, was held in the home of the Morehouse president. The joint call to action challenged Spelman and Morehouse leaders to not only expand robust efforts around Title IX on each campus, but also to create historic cross-campus alliances that would positively impact the lives and relationships of students throughout the entire Atlanta University Center (AUC) Consortium, the oldest consortium of African-Americans in higher education.

We asked ourselves a set of questions during that meeting and during the process that's followed: How do we create a culture and climate on our campuses that embraces and celebrates gender equity? How do we foster mutual respect? How do we assure safety for all of our students? How do we create a climate that encourages the full realization of individual identity? How do we teach and model the values of citizenship and community? And, how do we make our colleges a model of what Morehouse alumnus Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. referred to as a "Beloved Community?" How do we create leaders for the wider "Beloved Community" in the world?