If Pruitt is a man of faith, he should start acting like one

Rabbi Daniel Swartz is the spiritual leader of Temple Hesed of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and executive director of the Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life, a national nonprofit. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Is Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, acting morally? You'd be forgiven if you thought I asked that question because of the swirl of headlines surrounding Pruitt's problematic travel and security costs, his rental of a condo from a lobbyist couple or accusations (which Pruitt denies) of surreptitiously giving bonuses to loyal Oklahoma aides.

Certainly, abuse of power or betraying public trust are serious issues. And yet, as a rabbi, I'm much more troubled by his policy decisions and how they affect the lives of children today and for generations to come. I find his greatest moral failings to be his efforts to reverse protections that benefit our health and the health of our planet.

In other words, Pruitt's actions have betrayed the core mission of the EPA: protecting the health of people and the environment. When President Richard Nixon -- in perhaps the most moral action of his presidency -- established the EPA, he wrote that to make a "coordinated attack on the pollutants which debase the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the land that grows our food ... and because arresting environmental deterioration is of great importance to the quality of life in our country and the world, I believe that in this case a strong, independent agency is needed."

Under Pruitt, the EPA is becoming both weaker and more beholden to the very companies whose products pollute our bodies and biomes.

Take his attempts to roll back the Clean Power Plan and Corporate Average Fuel Economy mileage standards , both designed to help move the United States into a clean energy future, and away from our fossil fuel addiction and all the harm that causes. These actions put the world at greater risk from the effects of climate change -- ranging from deadly heat waves, which Europe experienced last summer, to deadlier wildfire seasons, which California struggled with last year.