The effort to discredit Comey's book is fascinating

Josh Campbell is a CNN law enforcement analyst, providing insight on crime, justice and national security issues. He previously was a supervisory special agent with the FBI. Follow him on Twitter at @joshscampbell. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In today's polarized political climate, it is fascinating, but not surprising, that a group of detractors would start early in their attempts to discredit a new memoir by former FBI Director James Comey before they have even read it.

Fascinating, because of the sheer number of amateur armchair prosecutors who have come out of the woodwork to clamor for public attention and wax poetic about investigations in which they had no part. Unsurprising, because we are sadly now in a post-truth world where drawing conclusions without having the full facts is commonplace.

The Republican National Committee, for one, is going all-in as part of a new campaign to destroy Comey's credibility and reputation before his book's release. The "party of law enforcement" is now using its precious resources to attack the former head of the nation's premiere law enforcement agency. Let that sink in.

As a former FBI special agent who also served a stint as Comey's special assistant, I saw firsthand how partisans on both sides of the aisle tended to either champion or denounce the former director depending on whose political ox seemed to be gored on a given day.

I saw the hypocrisy from politicians and others who on one day would gush about being fans of his and appear to relish the Comey good housekeeping stamp of approval if his actions appeared to be in their favor, and then on the next day would publicly ridicule him and treat him as the devil incarnate.

