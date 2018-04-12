Britain's May calls Cabinet meeting as UK and US edge closer to Syria strikes

(CNN) Top officials in the US and the United Kingdom are meeting Thursday to discuss their response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, as US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats of a missile strike as a means of sending a message to the countries he holds responsible: Syria and Russia.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has convened a Cabinet meeting for Thursday "to discuss the response to Syria," though it's unclear if she'll seek approval for a strike.

The White House National Security team will meet later that day, a source told CNN. It's not known if Trump will attend the meeting but he made his views clear in a Twitter tirade earlier Wednesday, warning Moscow to "get ready" for missiles launched at Syria.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'," Trump said. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

The US President added that the US relationship with Russia "is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War."