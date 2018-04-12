Syrian forces retake Eastern Ghouta, Russia says

(CNN) Russia says Syrian forces have taken full control of Eastern Ghouta, as one of the most intensive military operations in the country's seven-year war nears an end.

State-run news agencies in Russia on Thursday reported Syrian forces had raised the national flag in Douma, which was the last rebel-held city in Eastern Ghouta, a strategic enclave on the fringe of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

If confirmed, it would be a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, which has made sweeping territorial gains in the past two years from rebel groups, with Russian military power helping him turn the tide of the conflict in his favor.

The head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, which represents the country's military mission in Syria, called the seizure of Douma "a landmark event" in Syria's history.

Syrian tanks assemble on the outskirts of Douma on Sunday in an operation to retake Eastern Ghouta.

