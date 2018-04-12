His rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner' blew away the audience and shattered stereotypes

(CNN) This is Ridge Brown holding the guitar he used to play the national anthem at a high school event in Glendale, Arizona.

What makes the Ironwood High School senior's performance so remarkable -- and the reason why his teacher posted the clip online - is because Ridge has autism and it was the first time he played his guitar publicly.

Ridge's dad, Glen Brown, told CNN his son has been playing for four years and it took him about six weeks to learn the "Star Spangled Banner."

Then Friday came, and Ridge strode to the center of his school gym for a pep rally. He stood tentatively for his cue, and started playing.

It was a flawless note-perfect rendition.

