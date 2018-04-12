Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Indonesian police have vowed to crackdown on the distribution of bootleg alcohol, as deaths this month connected to the consumption of illegally produced toxic liquor exceeded 86.

The majority of the deaths were in the province of West Java, but have also been reported in the capital Jakarta, and South Kalimantan, said national police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto.

"They (bootleggers and their distributors) are part of a close knit community. Sometimes, when police come to check on a tip they have already put the bootleg alcohol away. They know who their customers are when they come. It's much like a clandestine narcotics network," Setyo said.

"In the past, bootleg alcohol was found to be a mixture of alcohol and energy drinks. Some are a mix of pure alcohol, carbonated drinks and an ingredient used in anti-mosquito repellent."

Police have promised to stamp out the scourge before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan beginning mid-May, with a new task force being created to handle the assignment.

