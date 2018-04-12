Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Indonesian police have vowed to crackdown on the distribution of bootleg alcohol, as deaths this month connected to the consumption of illegally produced toxic liquor exceeded 86.

The majority of the deaths were in the province of West Java, but have also been reported in the capital Jakarta, and South Kalimantan, said national police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto.

Police have promised to stamp out the scourge before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan beginning mid-May, with a new task force being created to handle the assignment.

Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the deaths, four in Jakarta and three in West Java province, said Argo Yuwono, a spokesman for South Jakarta police.

In response to the recent spate of poisonings, police have rounded-up sellers of bootleg alcohol in affected areas, and sent samples of seized liquor to the country's Drug and Food Control Agency for forensic evaluation, according to the state-run Antara news agency

