London (CNN) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed the UK's findings that Novichok was used to target the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury.

While the statement from the OPCW does not specifically name Novichok, it says technical experts "confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and severely injured three people."

The UK government says its scientists have identified the agent as a military-grade Novichok nerve agent.

The OPCW said its team "notes that the toxic chemical was of high purity. The latter is concluded from the almost complete absence of impurities."

Britain has accused Russia of attempting to murder the Skripals using Novichok. Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack, seeking to blame Britain instead.