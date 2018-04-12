Breaking News

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour: Behind the scenes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:46 AM ET, Thu April 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Taylor Swift drops video after backlash
Taylor Swift drops video after backlash

    JUST WATCHED

    Taylor Swift drops video after backlash

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Taylor Swift drops video after backlash 01:05

Story highlights

  • Singer is in rehearsals for her tour that kicks off in May
  • She shares photos of rehearsals on social media

(CNN)Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.

On Wednesday, Swift shared a series of photos on Instragram from her rehearsals.
"Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers," Swift captioned a group photo. "Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ."
    There were also candid shots of Swift, her dancers and others as well as a photo of the pop star being lifted as part of what appears to be the show's choreography.
    She captioned some of the photos, "Ur so gorgeous," a lyric from her single "Gorgeous" from the "Reputation" album.

    Deep blue but you painted me golden.

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    rep

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    Read More

    Go ahead and light me up.

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    The eagerly awaited tour is in support of Swift's platinum-selling album of the same name and is scheduled to end November 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.