Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour: Behind the scenes

Story highlights Singer is in rehearsals for her tour that kicks off in May

She shares photos of rehearsals on social media

(CNN) Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.

On Wednesday, Swift shared a series of photos on Instragram from her rehearsals.

"Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers," Swift captioned a group photo. "Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ."

There were also candid shots of Swift, her dancers and others as well as a photo of the pop star being lifted as part of what appears to be the show's choreography.

She captioned some of the photos, "Ur so gorgeous," a lyric from her single "Gorgeous" from the "Reputation" album.

Deep blue but you painted me golden. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT

🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:14pm PDT

🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

rep A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT

🌟Ur so gorgeous🌟 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 10, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

Read More