SAG wants Hollywood to stop holding meetings in hotel rooms

(CNN) One Hollywood guild is calling for an end to a longtime practice it says has allowed predators to "exploit performers behind closed doors."

The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has issued a new guideline, asking Hollywood to stop holding professional meetings and auditions in private hotel rooms and residences -- something that has for a long time been considered common practice in the industry.

Talent representatives -- such as agents and managers -- are also being urged by the guild to refrain from sending clients to meetings "in these high-risk locations."

"We are committed to addressing the scenario that has allowed predators to exploit performers behind closed doors under the guise of a professional meeting," SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

The measure comes about six months after Hollywood's reckoning with sexual harassment began.

