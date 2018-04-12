Breaking News

Sandra Bullock is criminally good at scheming in the 'Ocean's 8' trailer

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Thu April 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean is out of prison and is ready to scheme again in the new trailer for "Ocean's 8."

The full trailer for the long-awaited female-powered spin-off of the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise debuted on Thursday.
In the sneak peek, Bullock's character recruits some of the best and brightest to help her pull off a heist at the annual Met Gala, an event dripping in the spoils Ocean can't resist.
"Why do you need to do this?" Lou, played by Cate Blanchett, asks Ocean.
    "'Cuz it's what I'm good at," Ocean replies.
    Read More
    Bullock, Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.
    "Ocean's 8" hits theaters June 8.