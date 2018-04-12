Kardashians keeping up during Khloé drama

Story highlights It's business as usual for the Kardashian family on social media

Tristan Thompson was reportedly booed at game

(CNN) Khloé Kardashian may be in the midst of some public drama, but you wouldn't know it based on her family's social media accounts.

The very pregnant reality TV star is being buzzed about after reports that her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, has been seen in the company of other women.

Neither she nor Thompson have publicly commented on any of those reports, and a glimpse at her family's social media shows business as usual for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo Wednesday of her and sister Kim lounging in green swimsuits with the caption, "You got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes."