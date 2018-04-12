Khloé Kardashian welcomes baby girl

Story highlights It's the first child for Kardashian

Her sisters welcomed babies earlier this year

(CNN) Khloé Kardashian is a mom.

Two sources close to the family tell CNN that Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her child is Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

The couple became embroiled in controversy before the birth after reports surfaced that Thompson had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.

Read More