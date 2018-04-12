'Borg vs McEnroe' falls short of being a winner

(CNN) Like last year's "Battle of the Sexes," "Borg vs McEnroe" uses a famous tennis match of yesteryear to try getting at a deeper meaning. In this case, it's not gender equality, but rather the roots -- and price -- of competitive greatness, yielding a move that's intellectually stimulating but whose execution is closer to a workmanlike grind than a clear-cut winner.

In an enterprising and marketable twist, this European production tapped Shia LaBeouf -- an actor with a reputation for eccentricity -- to play John McEnroe, the tantrum-throwing tennis great. But the real focus is on his rival, Bjorn Borg, played by Sverrir Gudnason, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Swedish star.

That point of entry could be intriguing, to the extent that Borg was portrayed in the media as a tennis-playing automaton, someone virtually devoid of emotion. The premise here is that Borg labored to bury those feelings (there are flashbacks to his past as an enfant terrible), with the help and tutelage of his coach, Lennart Bergelin (Stellan Skarsgard).

While McEnroe, from a distance, appears to be his polar opposite -- as one announcer puts it, "Ice Borg vs. Super Brat" -- there's actually an underlying kinship between the two, as the movie builds toward this clash of titans.

The set-up has potential. The underlying message, though, implies that the drive to be a champion tends to make one a bit of a jerk, given Borg's passive-aggressive behavior toward his fiancée (Tuva Novotny) and Bergelin. At a moment where "winning" and "winners" have become part of the political lexicon, in terms of addressing the toxic side effects of that win-at-all-costs mentality, it's an opportunity missed.

