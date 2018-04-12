CNN 10 - April 13, 2018

How much can a business learn about you from a few dozen "likes"? Today's show dives into the psychographics of Facebook. We're also updating you on how some countries are addressing an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. And we feature an explanation of how a potential trade war could affect U.S. consumers.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. About 1,200 miles of the 1,954-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico runs along what U.S. state?

2. What European country held a general election on Sunday that was expected to give incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban another term?

3. In what African nation did a crack in the earth, stretching more than 50 feet wide and 50 feet deep in some places, recently open up after heavy rainfall?

4. About how many Facebook users are believed to have been affected by a controversial data breach, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed with Congress this week?

5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped up on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech that eased investors' fears about what?

6. How many people (in billions) are said to use Facebook every month?

7. Name the U.S. House Speaker, who announced this week that he will leave the House at the end of his term in January.

8. What specific form of carbon, made by partially burning the element, is found in everything from car tires to makeup to printer ink?

9. Who would become the 70th U.S. secretary of state if he is confirmed by the Senate in the days ahead?

10. What nation's military was accused of using chemical weapons in a recent attack, reportedly killing dozens of civilians, though the country denies it?

TRANSCRIPT

