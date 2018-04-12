Former China rising political star pleads guilty to taking $27 million in bribes

(CNN) A former rising political star, once rumored as a successor to Chinese President Xi Jinping, pleaded guilty Thursday to taking tens of millions of yuan in bribes over a 15-year period, according to Chinese state media People's Daily.

Facing court in northern China, former Chongqing Party Secretary Sun Zhengcai admitted to accepting more than 170 million yuan ($27 million) between 2002 and 2017, in both property and cash, when he held various posts across China.

A former member of China's powerful Politburo, Sun was considered a future leader in China at the time of his downfall.

When he was first came under investigation by the Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in July, the move was seen as an example of Xi consolidating power.

Sun during the National People's Congress in Beijing in March 2017.

Experts told CNN at the time of Sun's arrest there had been suggestions he would be elevated into China's seven-member Politburo Standing Committee at November's 19th Party Congress.