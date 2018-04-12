Kim Jong Un 'sincere and genuine' about talks, South Korean minister says

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "completely different from the person featured in news reports," according to a South Korean official who joined him to watch a K-Pop concert in Pyongyang last month.

"He was very natural when he talked about various topics from music, culture to sports," South Korean Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan told CNN.

Do sat near the North Korean leader and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, as they waved at the crowd and applauded the first performance of South Korean stars in Pyongyang in more than 10 years.

The concert, featuring K-Pop music which in the past has been banned in North Korea, was one of the clearest signs of thawing relations ahead of a planned summit this month between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

Do told CNN he was optimistic about the summit, saying Kim seemed "sincere and genuine" about wanting to improve relations with Seoul.

