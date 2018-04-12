(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state was in the congressional hot seat today. The former CIA director admitted he has cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Catch up on Mike Pompeo's whole testimony here.
-- A doorman who was reportedly paid by the National Enquirer to keep quiet about a rumor regarding Donald Trump's sex life broke his silence in a statement.
-- As James Comey begins his book publicity tour, Republicans are planning a campaign to discredit the fired FBI director by reminding everyone why Democrats disliked him.
-- A Trump judicial nominee refused to say whether the landmark civil rights opinion that declared segregated schools unconstitutional was correctly decided.
-- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt routinely directed staffers to book expensive hotels, help him earn frequent flier miles and schedule meetings to align with his personal travel desires, a former top staffer told congressional investigators.
-- The family who's SUV plunged off a California cliff projected happiness and love. But reports show that under the surface, there were cries for help.
-- This weekend is going to be a wild one across the US, weather-wise.
-- Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl.