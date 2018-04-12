Brazilian lawmakers request name change in support of Lula

(CNN) Dozens of Brazilian lawmakers from the socialist Workers' Party, the PT, have requested to change their names to include "Lula."

The act is in solidarity with former President and founding member of PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. On Saturday, Lula da Silva turned himself over to federal authorities to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

PT politicians in both houses of Brazil's National Congress submitted requests to include Lula in their parliamentary name, which identifies them in the polls and during legislative sessions.

"It's the 'I'm Lula' campaign. Lula asked us all to speak for him," PT Sen. Lindbergh Farias, who requested his name be changed to Lindbergh Lula Farias, told the state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.

The campaign also included the PT president and senator from the southern state of Paraná, Gleisi Hoffmann.

