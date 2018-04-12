Tanzanian bloggers demanded to pay up in internet clampdown

(CNN) As part of sweeping new internet regulations, the Tanzanian government has introduced a $930 fee for those wanting to have an online blog, giving the authorities unprecedented control over the internet.

The government now requires all bloggers to pay the annual fee and register before they begin publishing material.

The state-run Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said in a statement bloggers and content providers have until May 5 to complete the application process.

It's not just bloggers affected by the provisions, but online radio stations, online streaming platforms, online forums, social media users and internet cafes.

Bloggers are asked to provide a lengthy list of details , including share capital, tax certificates, estimated investments and other information to secure accreditation.

