Tanzanian govt demands $900 fee from bloggers in internet clampdown

(CNN) As part of sweeping new internet regulations, the Tanzanian government has introduced a $930 fee for those wanting to have an online blog, giving the authorities unprecedented control over the internet.

The government now requires all bloggers to pay the annual fee and register before they begin publishing material.

It's not just bloggers affected by the provisions, but online radio stations, online streaming platforms, online forums, social media users and internet cafes.

Bloggers are asked to provide a lengthy list of details , including share capital, tax certificates, estimated investments and other information to secure accreditation.

Blogging is no longer a free affair in Tanzania. The government has introduced registration and annual license fees for blogs or websites, online radio and TV streaming services. You will need to pay for your website and You tube account if you want to be on air.😐 pic.twitter.com/i5v8hx4XQf — SONGA (@NiiteSonga) March 28, 2018

The legislation, officially known as the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations 2018, also sets out a series of prohibited content, including "content that causes annoyance... or leads to public disorder."

