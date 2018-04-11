The only place in America where women earn more than men? Puerto Rico

However, in Puerto Rico, the wage gap is every so slightly flipped.

According to the US Census Bureau , the median salary for women in Puerto Rico was $24,486 in 2016, the most recent year for which such data is available. The median salary for men was $23,711. This amounts to about a 3% difference in pay.

The slight gap isn't a new thing, either. Data from the 2008 Puerto Rico Community survey shows women there back then made an average of 1% more than men.

For comparison American women, when taken as a whole, made an average of 76% of what men made in 2016, according to census data.

