Puerto Rico to get $18 billion from HUD for Hurricane Maria recovery

(CNN) Puerto Rico will receive about $18.5 billion from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to repair and fortify houses, businesses and infrastructure wrecked by Hurricane Maria, the agency announced Tuesday.

The US commonwealth will get about $10.2 billion to cover needs stemming from the disaster, plus $8.3 billion for "mitigation" activities, meant to protect it from future events.

The money is meant to support disaster recovery, including rebuilding or redeveloping housing, repairing infrastructure and assisting businesses.

Maria, which made landfall September 20 in Puerto Rico, left millions of islanders there without power or running water. Many lost their homes, and some still were living months later in houses without functional roofs.

US Virgin Islands, Texas, California also get grants

