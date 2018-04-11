Nikolas Cruz, brother might have $1 million in bank, attorney says

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (CNN) Nikolas Cruz could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, his public defender said Wednesday, hours before the Florida school shooter was slated to appear at a hearing to determine if taxpayers will fund his defense.

Attorney Howard Finkelstein said the probate case involving his late mother's estate has moved slowly, so Cruz's exact net worth cannot be determined, but Cruz has one or two annuities.

A statement shows one annuity included a deposit of more than $3,000 into Cruz's account. If that's an annual deposit, it won't mean much, but if it's a monthly payout, Nikolas Cruz and his brother, Zachary, could have as much as $1 million in the bank, Finkelstein said.

JUST WATCHED Last Parkland shooting patient leaves hospital Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Last Parkland shooting patient leaves hospital 00:45

The probate court will decide how that money is split among the brothers, he said.

Nikolas Cruz also has a life insurance check for $25,000 and a bank account with a few hundred dollars, the lawyer said. The bank account previously had $12,000, but he isn't sure where the remaining money went, he said.