5 things for April 11: Trump & Rosenstein, Facebook, China, Israel, Antarctica

(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their wedding invitation list. Are you on it? We (and the Trumps and the Obamas ) aren't either. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Russia investigation

2. Facebook

-- Orrin Hatch asked Zuckerberg how Facebook makes money if it's free. "Senator, we run ads," Zuckerberg replied.

-- John Kennedy said the social media platform's user agreement "sucked," then listed ways to improve data privacy that Zuckerberg said Facebook's already doing.

-- Then, Deb Fischer asked about "data categories." Zuckerberg didn't know what she meant by that, and we don't either.

The senators' cluelessness meant Zuckerberg skated by with an apology for the data-sharing scandal and a vague promise to do better. Left unanswered were questions about the extent of Facebook's data monitoring and why it's not more transparent about what happens to users' data.

JUST WATCHED Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in 2 minutes Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in 2 minutes 02:28

3. China

JUST WATCHED Fareed's Take: China cheats on trade Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fareed's Take: China cheats on trade 03:40

4. Israel

JUST WATCHED Video shows Israeli sniper shooting Palestinian Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows Israeli sniper shooting Palestinian 03:47

5. Antarctica

Snowfall at the bottom of the world has been increasing. Researchers analyzing ice cores on the continent say snowfall increased 10% over the past 200 years . But, wait a minute. Isn't global warming melting Antarctic sea ice at a rapid clip? Yes, but researchers think that's actually contributing to the higher snowfall rates because more melted sea ice means more moisture to feed snowfall. The bottom line is that the ice melt is raising the sea level, but it's reduced somewhat by the snow falling back onto the continent.

JUST WATCHED CNN follows dramatic mission to save Antarctica Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN follows dramatic mission to save Antarctica 04:27

TODAY'S NUMBER

14%

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The dirty dozen

Fruits and veggies are good for you -- but dirty. And the dirtiest of all (once again) are strawberries.

Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Strawberries – Strawberries topped the dirty dozen list in 2018 for the third year in a row. One strawberry sample revealed 22 separate pesticide residues, and a third of all samples contained 10 or more pesticides. However, the most recent Pesticide Data Program report issued by the US Department of Agriculture indicates that when pesticide residues are found on foods, they are nearly always at levels below the human tolerance limits set by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Spinach – Spinach, in the second spot this year, had relatively high concentrations of a neurotoxic or brain-damaging insecticide.

Overall, 97% of spinach samples contained pesticide residues. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Nectarines – Nearly 94% of tested nectarines, third on the list, contained two or more pesticides, while a single sample showed residue from 15 separate pesticides. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Apples – Nine out of every 10 apples showed pesticide residue, while eight out of every 10 samples contained a pesticide banned in Europe due to the belief that it causes cancer. Apples rank fourth among the dirty dozen. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Grapes – On average, grape samples contained five pesticide residues in 2018. With more than 96% of grape samples testing positive for pesticides, the Environmental Working Group placed this popular fruit in position five on its annual list of dirty produce. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Peaches – Close to every peach sample tested -- 99% -- showed detectable pesticide residue. Ranking sixth out of 12, peaches showed, on average, four pesticides per sample. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Cherries – On average, samples of cherries contained five pesticides, while nearly a third contained a pesticide that European health authorities believe causes cancer. The group placed cherries in the seventh position among the dirty dozen. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Pears – Several pesticides in high concentrations, including insecticides and fungicides, were found on this eighth-ranking stone fruit. More than half of all pears had residues of five or more pesticides, the group found. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Tomatoes – Tomatoes, ninth among the dirty dozen, showed four pesticides on average, while a single sampled showed a variety of pesticides. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Celeries – Nearly all celery samples -- 95% -- contained pesticide residue, with 13 pesticides found on a single sample. For these reasons, the Environmental Working Group placed this popular produce in position 10 among 2018's dirty dozen. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Potatoes – By weight, potatoes contained more residual pesticides than any other crop, with a single chemical contributing the bulk. Potatoes just avoided the top 10 dirtiest produce, slipping onto the dirty dozen list in position 11. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen' Sweet Bell Peppers – Sweet bell peppers round out the list of 2018's dirty dozen. Almost 90% of sweet bell pepper samples contained residual pesticides. This vegetable may contain fewer pesticides than other foods on the list, but the pesticides tend to be more toxic to human health, the group says. Hide Caption 12 of 12

Stepping up

Canadians have raised $5.8 million for the victims of the bus crash involving junior hockey players, making it one of the top GoFundMe campaigns ever.

JUST WATCHED Hockey players united after deadly crash Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hockey players united after deadly crash 02:31

Going for gold

After being paralyzed from the chest down in the bus wreck, one of the surviving Humboldt players says he's now aiming for Paralympic gold

Bad call

Ex-"Silicon Valley" star T.J. Miller may not be riding Amtrak's rails anytime soon, after police say he called in a fake bomb threat

JUST WATCHED Actor arrested for alleged fake bomb threat Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Actor arrested for alleged fake bomb threat 00:31

Spare the parts

TODAY'S QUOTE

"It sounds like President Trump ... or President Obama."

JUST WATCHED Queen jokes about Trump and Obama Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Queen jokes about Trump and Obama 00:40

AND FINALLY

Eat like a superhero