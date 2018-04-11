Breaking News

5 things for April 11: Trump & Rosenstein, Facebook, China, Israel, Antarctica

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:06 AM ET, Wed April 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Source: Trump considering firing Rosenstein
Source: Trump considering firing Rosenstein

    JUST WATCHED

    Source: Trump considering firing Rosenstein

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Source: Trump considering firing Rosenstein 01:15

(CNN)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their wedding invitation list. Are you on it? We (and the Trumps and the Obamas) aren't either. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Russia investigation

President Donald Trump is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, multiple people familiar with the discussions tell CNN, a move that has gained urgency following the raid of the office of the President's personal lawyer. Such an action could potentially further Trump's goal of trying to put greater limits on special counsel Robert Mueller.
    This is one of several options -- including going so far as to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- Trump is weighing in the aftermath of the FBI's decision Monday to raid the office of Michael Cohen, the President's personal lawyer and longtime confidant. Officials say if Trump acts, Rosenstein is his most likely target, but it's unclear whether even such a dramatic firing like this would be enough to satisfy the President.
    Trump jokes about making people quit
    Trump jokes about making people quit

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump jokes about making people quit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump jokes about making people quit 00:38
    Amid the turmoil, Trump scrapped a trip to South America, set to begin Friday. The White House said he canceled it to "oversee the American response to Syria." We expect a decision soon about how the US will respond to the chemical attack on civilians there.
    Pentagon preparing options for response to suspected chemical weapons attack
    Lead Starr syria Trump live_00002108

      JUST WATCHED

      Pentagon preparing options for response to suspected chemical weapons attack

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pentagon preparing options for response to suspected chemical weapons attack 03:06
    Read More

    2. Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg heads back to Capitol Hill today for another congressional grilling. He can only pray it goes as well as Day 1. The Facebook CEO left his five-hour session with a Senate committee largely unscathed, since most senators who questioned him seemed to not have a clue how Facebook works:
    -- Orrin Hatch asked Zuckerberg how Facebook makes money if it's free. "Senator, we run ads," Zuckerberg replied.
    -- John Kennedy said the social media platform's user agreement "sucked," then listed ways to improve data privacy that Zuckerberg said Facebook's already doing.
    -- Then, Deb Fischer asked about "data categories." Zuckerberg didn't know what she meant by that, and we don't either.
    The senators' cluelessness meant Zuckerberg skated by with an apology for the data-sharing scandal and a vague promise to do better. Left unanswered were questions about the extent of Facebook's data monitoring and why it's not more transparent about what happens to users' data.
    Zuckerberg did make some news, though, saying Facebook is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 election meddling. Investors liked Zuckerberg's performance on the Hill so much that Facebook's stock actually rose 4.5% by the end of the day.
    Zuckerberg&#39;s Senate testimony in 2 minutes
    Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in 2 minutes

      JUST WATCHED

      Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in 2 minutes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in 2 minutes 02:28

    3. China

    Is the trade war over before it even begins? That's what some are hoping after Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech that China would "significantly lower" tariffs on imported cars. Xi made the move to further open the Chinese economy, but many hope it'll spur President Trump, who's threatened $150 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods, to find some kind of compromise. Analysts cautioned that Xi's comments really won't end the conflict, but Wall Street was thrilled anyway, rising 429 points.
    Fareed&#39;s Take: China cheats on trade
    exp GPS 0408 TAKE China_00001901

      JUST WATCHED

      Fareed's Take: China cheats on trade

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fareed's Take: China cheats on trade 03:40

    4. Israel

    The Israeli military is being slammed after a video emerged of an Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian man as other soldiers are heard cheering in the background. The video, which was filmed in December, comes at a difficult time: Israel's facing intense international criticism for its response to unrest on the Israel-Gaza border. Palestinians and Israeli forces have clashed, with Israeli troops firing on some protesters. Nine people, including a Palestinian journalist, were killed late last week in the violence.
    Video shows Israeli sniper shooting Palestinian
    Video shows Israeli sniper shooting Palestinian

      JUST WATCHED

      Video shows Israeli sniper shooting Palestinian

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Video shows Israeli sniper shooting Palestinian 03:47

    5. Antarctica

    Snowfall at the bottom of the world has been increasing. Researchers analyzing ice cores on the continent say snowfall increased 10% over the past 200 years. But, wait a minute. Isn't global warming melting Antarctic sea ice at a rapid clip? Yes, but researchers think that's actually contributing to the higher snowfall rates because more melted sea ice means more moisture to feed snowfall. The bottom line is that the ice melt is raising the sea level, but it's reduced somewhat by the snow falling back onto the continent.
    CNN follows dramatic mission to save Antarctica
    CNN follows dramatic mission to save Antarctica

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN follows dramatic mission to save Antarctica

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN follows dramatic mission to save Antarctica 04:27

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    14%
    That's how much more you'll be paying for gas this summer, according to a government estimate

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    The dirty dozen
    Fruits and veggies are good for you -- but dirty. And the dirtiest of all (once again) are strawberries.
    Strawberries topped the dirty dozen list in 2018 for the third year in a row. One strawberry sample revealed 22 separate pesticide residues, and a third of all samples contained 10 or more pesticides. However, the most recent &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/2016PDPAnnualSummary.pdf.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pesticide Data Program report&lt;/a&gt; issued by the US Department of Agriculture indicates that when pesticide residues are found on foods, they are nearly always at levels below the human tolerance limits set by the US Environmental Protection Agency.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    StrawberriesStrawberries topped the dirty dozen list in 2018 for the third year in a row. One strawberry sample revealed 22 separate pesticide residues, and a third of all samples contained 10 or more pesticides. However, the most recent Pesticide Data Program report issued by the US Department of Agriculture indicates that when pesticide residues are found on foods, they are nearly always at levels below the human tolerance limits set by the US Environmental Protection Agency.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Spinach, in the second spot this year, had relatively high concentrations of a neurotoxic or brain-damaging insecticide.&lt;br /&gt;Overall, 97% of spinach samples contained pesticide residues.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    SpinachSpinach, in the second spot this year, had relatively high concentrations of a neurotoxic or brain-damaging insecticide.
    Overall, 97% of spinach samples contained pesticide residues.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Nearly 94% of tested nectarines, third on the list, contained two or more pesticides, while a single sample showed residue from 15 separate pesticides.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    NectarinesNearly 94% of tested nectarines, third on the list, contained two or more pesticides, while a single sample showed residue from 15 separate pesticides.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Nine out of every 10 apples showed pesticide residue, while eight out of every 10 samples contained a pesticide banned in Europe due to the belief that it causes cancer. Apples rank fourth among the dirty dozen.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    ApplesNine out of every 10 apples showed pesticide residue, while eight out of every 10 samples contained a pesticide banned in Europe due to the belief that it causes cancer. Apples rank fourth among the dirty dozen.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    On average, grape samples contained five pesticide residues in 2018. With more than 96% of grape samples testing positive for pesticides, the Environmental Working Group placed this popular fruit in position five on its annual list of dirty produce.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    GrapesOn average, grape samples contained five pesticide residues in 2018. With more than 96% of grape samples testing positive for pesticides, the Environmental Working Group placed this popular fruit in position five on its annual list of dirty produce.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Close to every peach sample tested -- 99% -- showed detectable pesticide residue. Ranking sixth out of 12, peaches showed, on average, four pesticides per sample.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    PeachesClose to every peach sample tested -- 99% -- showed detectable pesticide residue. Ranking sixth out of 12, peaches showed, on average, four pesticides per sample.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    On average, samples of cherries contained five pesticides, while nearly a third contained a pesticide that European health authorities believe causes cancer. The group placed cherries in the seventh position among the dirty dozen.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    CherriesOn average, samples of cherries contained five pesticides, while nearly a third contained a pesticide that European health authorities believe causes cancer. The group placed cherries in the seventh position among the dirty dozen.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Several pesticides in high concentrations, including insecticides and fungicides, were found on this eighth-ranking stone fruit. More than half of all pears had residues of five or more pesticides, the group found.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    PearsSeveral pesticides in high concentrations, including insecticides and fungicides, were found on this eighth-ranking stone fruit. More than half of all pears had residues of five or more pesticides, the group found.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Tomatoes, ninth among the dirty dozen, showed four pesticides on average, while a single sampled showed a variety of pesticides.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    Tomatoes Tomatoes, ninth among the dirty dozen, showed four pesticides on average, while a single sampled showed a variety of pesticides.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Nearly all celery samples -- 95% -- contained pesticide residue, with 13 pesticides found on a single sample. For these reasons, the Environmental Working Group placed this popular produce in position 10 among 2018&#39;s dirty dozen.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    CeleriesNearly all celery samples -- 95% -- contained pesticide residue, with 13 pesticides found on a single sample. For these reasons, the Environmental Working Group placed this popular produce in position 10 among 2018's dirty dozen.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    By weight, potatoes contained more residual pesticides than any other crop, with a single chemical contributing the bulk. Potatoes just avoided the top 10 dirtiest produce, slipping onto the dirty dozen list in position 11.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    Potatoes By weight, potatoes contained more residual pesticides than any other crop, with a single chemical contributing the bulk. Potatoes just avoided the top 10 dirtiest produce, slipping onto the dirty dozen list in position 11.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Sweet bell peppers round out the list of 2018&#39;s dirty dozen. Almost 90% of sweet bell pepper samples contained residual pesticides. This vegetable may contain fewer pesticides than other foods on the list, but the pesticides tend to be more toxic to human health, the group says.
    Photos: The 2018 'Dirty Dozen'
    Sweet Bell Peppers Sweet bell peppers round out the list of 2018's dirty dozen. Almost 90% of sweet bell pepper samples contained residual pesticides. This vegetable may contain fewer pesticides than other foods on the list, but the pesticides tend to be more toxic to human health, the group says.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    02 dirty dozen 06 dirty dozen nectarines STOCK01 dirty dozen 03 dirty dozen peaches storecherriespear treewash producecelery chopped12 dirty dozen 07 dirty dozen RESTRICTED
    Stepping up
    Canadians have raised $5.8 million for the victims of the bus crash involving junior hockey players, making it one of the top GoFundMe campaigns ever.
    Hockey players united after deadly crash
    Hockey players united after deadly crash

      JUST WATCHED

      Hockey players united after deadly crash

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hockey players united after deadly crash 02:31
    Going for gold
    After being paralyzed from the chest down in the bus wreck, one of the surviving Humboldt players says he's now aiming for Paralympic gold.
    Bad call
    Ex-"Silicon Valley" star T.J. Miller may not be riding Amtrak's rails anytime soon, after police say he called in a fake bomb threat.
    Actor arrested for alleged fake bomb threat
    Actor arrested for alleged fake bomb threat

      JUST WATCHED

      Actor arrested for alleged fake bomb threat

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Actor arrested for alleged fake bomb threat 00:31
    Spare the parts
    Step inside the West African lab that created a 3D printer from toxic e-waste.

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "It sounds like President Trump ... or President Obama."
    Queen Elizabeth II, joking with naturalist David Attenborough after the whirring of a helicopter interrupted a documentary they were working on
    Queen jokes about Trump and Obama
    Queen jokes about Trump and Obama

      JUST WATCHED

      Queen jokes about Trump and Obama

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Queen jokes about Trump and Obama 00:40

    AND FINALLY

    Eat like a superhero
    "Binging with Babish" is back, this time teaching us how to make shawarma, which Iron Man was craving at the end of "The Avengers." (Click to view.)