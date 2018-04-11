(CNN) California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to send more National Guard troops to the border with Mexico, but said Wednesday they will focus on fighting crime and not enforce policies of Washington.

"This will not be a mission to build a new wall. It will not be a mission to round up women and children or detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life," Brown said. "And the California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws."

Brown said 400 troops will augment a current mission that fights transnational crime.

The location of Guard personnel -- and number along the border, the coast and elsewhere in the state -- will be dictated by the needs on the ground, a spokeswoman for the governor said.

It will take some time before Guard troops can be deployed. It has been one week since California received the current request. In other operations it has taken several months to get troops where they are needed.

