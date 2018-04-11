Arizona teachers hold 'walk-ins' before school to demand better pay

(CNN) Arizona high school teacher Justin McLellan says he's loved being a history instructor for 15 years -- but he can't afford a 16th.

The teacher at Glendale's Ironwood High School says he's been offered $39,000 to teach next year -- only $6,000 more than what he made his rookie year.

So, he's quitting when this school year ends.

"I was (doing) three jobs, and the job that was the least productive for my family was the job (teaching) I had the most passion for," McLellan told CNN affiliate KXNV on Wednesday. "So it's not about my wants, it's more about my family's needs at this point."

McLellan and teachers around Arizona participated Wednesday morning in "walk-ins" before class -- rallies in which educators calling for higher salaries gathered outside schools, protested their plight and walked in together in time to teach their first classes.