Gold Coast (CNN) A third of Cameroon's athletes attending the Commonwealth Games in Australia have gone missing, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Out of the total team of 24 members, five boxers and three weightlifters have disappeared over the space of three days, the statement said.

They left in waves, with three going missing on the night of April 8, another two vanishing on April 9 before the remaining group left at night on April 10.

Team attache Simon Molombe said he did not expect them to return. "I don't think they will be back," Cameroon's Molombe told CNN Sport, confirming their disappearance had been reported to Australian police.

David Grevemberg, Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, said the situation remained an issue for the Cameroon team until the athletes breached their visas.

