Trump called out Obama for tipping his hand in Syria. Now he's doing the same thing.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's warning on Wednesday morning that US missiles "will be coming" to Syria was notable not only for its military and geopolitical implications, but because he tipped off US plans in exactly the same manner for which he's criticized his predecessor.

In 2013, as the Obama administration was weighing a response to the Syrian government after it violated President Barack Obama's " red line " for its use of chemical weapons, Trump argued that the US should "stay the hell out of Syria" and criticized the administration for "broadcasting" its strategy.

"Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?" Trump tweeted in response.

Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

He argued that he "would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools."

"For the first time in the history of military operations a country has broadcast what, when and where they will be doing in a future attack!" Trump also wrote back then.

For the first time in the history of military operations a country has broadcast what, when and where they will be doing in a future attack! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

