Along the Rio Grande in Starr County, Texas (CNN) They have rifles and pistols but the Texas National Guard troops on the Rio Grande are on the border with Mexico only as physical deterrents and observers, a soldier told CNN on Tuesday from an observation post overlooking the river.

Troops are providing an extra set of eyes and ears -- in this case as many as 12 extra sets -- to Border Patrol agents, said a captain, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

"Essentially our guys are out here as a physical deterrent operation and to report to our local law enforcement partners of what it is that we see (as far as) any illegal activities," the captain said.

On a warm and humid afternoon, the captain showed CNN two observation posts where troops, equipped with binoculars and a long-range surveillance system, scanned the river separating the United States and Mexico after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to the border to increase security.

A soldier uses a Long Range Advanced Surveillance System while monitoring activity on the US border with Mexico.

The captain told CNN that about four minutes after the media convoy left the first observation point, soldiers noticed a raft coming across the water. The Guardsmen radioed local law enforcement, including Border Patrol, who took it from there. It wasn't immediately clear whether the people on the raft were doing anything wrong.

