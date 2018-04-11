Senators introduce bipartisan legislation protecting Mueller

Washington (CNN) A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation Wednesday that would make it harder for special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired for investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, Chris Coons, D-Delaware, Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey introduced the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, which protect Mueller, including ensure that the special counsel can only be fired for "good cause" by a senior Justice Department official.

The legislation also states that if Mueller was fired there would be a 10-day window for Mueller to seek expedited judicial review of his removal to determine whether the firing was for good cause -- if it wasn't, his firing wouldn't take effect.

The legislation merges previous legislation proposed by the senators last year.

