Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt wanted to get rid of the EPA logo on the agency's keepsake "challenge coin," The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a former agency employee and two individuals who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that Pruitt had floated the idea of adding symbols of personal importance to him to the coin -- which the newspaper describes as "a type of souvenir medallion" -- such as a buffalo for his home state of Oklahoma and a Bible verse.

The ideas were met with concern from senior officials at the EPA, the Times reported. Ronald Slotkin, a former EPA employee who is now retired, told the Times that the coins are meant to "represent the agency" but that "Pruitt wanted his coin to be bigger than everyone else's and he wanted it in a way that represented him."

Jahan Wilcox, an EPA spokesman, said in a statement to CNN that "Administrator Pruitt does not have a challenge coin," adding, "but while we're on the subject, President Obama's Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tammy Duckworth spent taxpayers dollars on challenge coins."

Wilcox was referring to a report from 2016 that Duckworth, who is now a Democratic senator from Illinois, presided over an expenditure of $1,875 on challenge coins while serving as VA assistant secretary for public and intergovernmental affairs in the Obama administration. Duckworth's office has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

