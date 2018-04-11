House GOP targets Rosenstein as Trump weighs his firing

(CNN) The latest fight between congressional Republicans and the Justice Department over FBI documents has Republicans threatening to hold Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress -- and openly floating the notion of impeaching him -- which could provide a new pretext for President Donald Trump to potentially fire Rosenstein himself.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, said Monday he was prepared to move to impeach both Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray if they do not turn over an unredacted two-page document, called an electronic communication, that details the rationale for launching the counterintelligence investigation into Trump and Russia in July 2016.

And senior Republicans on the key committees in the House bluntly warned that it was time to hold the senior officials in contempt.

"I would certainly support that," said Rep. Peter King, an ally of Trump's who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN when asked about holding Wray and Rosenstein in contempt. "We need these documents and they won't give them to us. They've been stonewalling us for a year on one document after another."

Congressional action against Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller and has the authority to fire him, could add to Trump's ire toward the deputy attorney general. And if the House were to take aggressive action against Rosenstein, it could give Trump cover to fire the deputy attorney general, who is ultimately in charge of the Mueller investigation.

