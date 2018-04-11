Paul Ryan is quitting way before other House speakers would have

Washington (CNN) News that House Speaker Paul Ryan will retire from Congress and his powerful role as speaker is a stunning development for Republicans who looked to him as one of their top institutional leaders.

He's one of the few politicians who seems able to maneuver institutional Washington without completely alienating the party's base. And despite his protestations that it does not, his decision must have something to do with the anticipated Republican clobbering this fall.

The ramifications of Ryan's departure are going to be widespread. From the fight to replace his individual seat to the fight to fill his role as speaker, Ryan won't exactly be a captain going down with the ship.

Is it maddening to deal with a fractured caucus and a mercurial president? Must be! Could it help a future presidential run to get out now and come back later? Sure!

For the record, Ryan said repeatedly that the main reason he's leaving is because he wants to spend more time with his kids before they grow up.

