Paul Ryan's retirement deals another blow to GOP in tough midterm year

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan's retirement has dealt a morale-bruising blow to Republicans' hopes of holding onto their majority in the chamber in this year's midterm elections.

Ryan's surprise Wednesday morning announcement that he won't seek re-election could rattle GOP incumbents and donors just seven months before November's contests, GOP lawmakers and operatives said.

The two most pressing concerns for Republicans: They are losing their leading fundraiser, potentially creating a major financial void, and more lawmakers could follow Ryan's lead and head for the exits.

"It may encourage other Republicans to not run again, I think more so than affecting the money," said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky. "We've already got twice as many retirements in our party as the Democrats. This may be a signal that it's OK to retire."

The party is defending its 23-seat House majority against an energized Democratic base that sees the House as its best chance to put a check on President Donald Trump.

