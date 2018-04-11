The Paul Ryan legacy that matters the most

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan announced on Wednesday that he will follow so many of his Republican colleagues' lead and leave Capitol Hill when his term expires at year's end. He said he's doing it for family reasons, but for Democrats itching to overthrow the GOP majority, the skies -- and congressional maps -- never looked bluer.

Word of Ryan's planned departure set off the expected round of exit applause (from GOP officials and conservative think tankers) and victory laps (by Democratic officials, candidates and liberal think tankers). A forensic examination of his relationship with President Donald Trump, whom Ryan has supported in all the meaningful ways during these past 14 months and three weeks, commenced immediately.

If this is a time for drafting first editions of Ryan's congressional legacy, two clear narrative lines emerge from the thicket of instant reactions.

The first and most consequential is rooted in what Ryan described at a Wednesday press briefing as his success in "normalizing entitlement reform." Put plainly, he was talking about Republican efforts to make it politically acceptable, and electorally sustainable, for lawmakers to push for the privatization or scaling back of welfare state programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

During Ryan's nearly two decades on Capitol Hill, conservative messaging around those policy goals has become more refined and, until the current Congress took aim at Obamacare last year and launched a progressive revival, a political "third rail" slowly being starved of voltage.