Paul Ryan: 'No plans to run for anything'

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said he has no plans to run for another office, including president, in an interview Wednesday afternoon with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

"No plans to run for anything," the Wisconsin Republican said. "And I really don't think I'll change my mind."

Ryan spoke to CNN just hours after he announced his retirement from Congress at the end of this term, saying he will relinquish the speaker's gavel in January and that he is stepping down to spend more time with his teenage children.

Asked if he would seek another public office, Ryan shook his head and said, "Not while my kids are growing up."

"I really don't see it," he said. "I really thought when I took this job, Jake, that this is probably the last elected office I would have. I'm not going to run for president. You know, that's not my plan. I'm not going to do that. I really want to spend time doing the things that I've just discussed doing. I'm always going to advocate for the causes I have, but right now, the last thing I'm thinking about is running for something."

