Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan will be interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Wednesday afternoon, just hours after he announced his retirement from Congress at the end of this term.

The Wisconsin Republican said earlier Wednesday he took the job "reluctantly" in 2015, when he took over for John Boehner. He also said he has no regrets and cited his desire to return to Wisconsin and spend more time with his family as a reason for his retirement.

"I like to think I've done my part, my little part in history to set us on a better course," Ryan told reporters.

The interview will air at 4 p.m. ET.