CNN's Jake Tapper to interview Paul Ryan following retirement announcement

By Andrew Dunn, CNN

Updated 2:28 PM ET, Wed April 11, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election
Washington (CNN)House Speaker Paul Ryan will be interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Wednesday afternoon, just hours after he announced his retirement from Congress at the end of this term.

The Wisconsin Republican said earlier Wednesday he took the job "reluctantly" in 2015, when he took over for John Boehner. He also said he has no regrets and cited his desire to return to Wisconsin and spend more time with his family as a reason for his retirement.
House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election: 'I like to think I've done my part'
"I like to think I've done my part, my little part in history to set us on a better course," Ryan told reporters.
The interview will air at 4 p.m. ET.