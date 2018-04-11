NYT: Records related to 'Access Hollywood' tape a focus of FBI Cohen raid

Washington (CNN) FBI agents were seeking records related to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape when they raided the office and hotel room of President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen earlier this week, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to the Times, which cited three sources briefed on the contents of the federal search warrant, the FBI also sought evidence of whether Cohen attempted to suppress damaging information about Trump during the 2016 campaign. The Times said Cohen's connection to the tape was unclear.

In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape , which surfaced during the 2016 campaign, Trump could be heard bragging about being able to sexually assault women.

Federal prosecutors, at the referral of special counsel Robert Mueller's office, conducted a raid on Cohen in New York on Monday.

Mueller's spokesman declined to comment to the Times Wednesday.