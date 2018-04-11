Axios: Comey compared Trump to a 'mob boss' in ABC interview

Washington (CNN) During his first sit-down interview since being fired last year, former FBI Director James Comey reportedly compared President Donald Trump to a "mob boss."

A source present at the ABC News taping told Axios that an upcoming "20/20" interview with George Stephanopoulos will "certainly add more meat to the charges swirling around Trump."

The source also told the publication that Comey "told George things that he's never said before" and that the special will "shock the President and his team."

A clip released of the interview shows Stephanopoulos asking Comey, "how strange is it for you to sit here and compare the President to a mob boss?" Comey himself doesn't speak in the video.

Comey was fired by Trump last year, with the administration saying it stemmed from his handling of the investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private email server.